Metadium (META) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $212.45 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Metadium has a total market cap of $251.47 million and approximately $212.45 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

