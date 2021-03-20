MetaHash Reaches Market Cap of $37.66 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $37.66 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 181% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00455016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00141115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00683683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,610,453,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,056,838 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.