Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $95.63 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $95.63 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

