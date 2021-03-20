MetaMorph 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,204.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 64.9% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $788,791.20 and $55,204.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

