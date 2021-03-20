Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($10.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on B4B3 shares. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.15 ($13.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.70 ($9.06) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.