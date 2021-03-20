Metronome (MET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357,481.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $357,481.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,880,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,546,632 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.