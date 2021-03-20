Michael B. Yongue Purchases 2,391 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

