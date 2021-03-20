MidasProtocol Price Up 147.6% Over Last Week (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $970,182.65 and approximately $80,840.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 147.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars.

