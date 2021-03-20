MiL.k (MLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.43 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $69.49 million and $50.43 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00683250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00074914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars.

