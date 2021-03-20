Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Mimecast worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 178.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,175 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

