Minereum (MNE) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $2.76 million and $44,200.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00641188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,694,879 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

