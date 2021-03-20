Minter Network (BIP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $544,217.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $42.70 million and approximately $544,217.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00035985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,842,747,747 coins and its circulating supply is 3,637,538,180 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

