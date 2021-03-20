MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $552,032.57

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $552,032.57 and $3,409.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,495.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.21 or 0.03123289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.84 or 0.00344300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.90 or 0.00922588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00399656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.79 or 0.00352622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00268197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021443 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.