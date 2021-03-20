Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $315.39 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00011635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $315.39 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,997,127 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

