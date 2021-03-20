Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,788.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $17.67 or 0.00030097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $28,788.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00455960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00066469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00142111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00687222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,158,565 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

