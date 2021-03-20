Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Hits $26.12 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $24.99 or 0.00042890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $433,415.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,045,240 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.