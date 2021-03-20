Mirrored Netflix Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,495.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $202,495.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for approximately $529.26 or 0.00900802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 48,781 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

