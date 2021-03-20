Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Reaches $20.22 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $10.91 or 0.00018518 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $71,866.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,852,666 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

