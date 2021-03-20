Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.42 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $669.86 or 0.01143943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $30.42 million and $219,430.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00453551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00140937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00675223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 45,411 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

