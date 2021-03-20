Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $42.62 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $42.62 or 0.00072451 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $60,570.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00455702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00066371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00141019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00685739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 455,509 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

