Mixin Achieves Market Capitalization of $454.07 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $844.46 or 0.01455187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $454.07 million and $427,278.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mixin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,707 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

