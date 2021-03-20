MktCoin (MLM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $74,775.44 and approximately $467.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00456873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00064660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00140792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00703463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

