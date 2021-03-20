MktCoin Reaches Market Cap of $76,519.15 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a total market cap of $76,519.15 and approximately $587.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00666913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00075958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

