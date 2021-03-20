Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

