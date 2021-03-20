Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,775 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $233.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.