MonaCoin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $125.71 million and $3.73 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,620.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.71 or 0.03112770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00344166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.95 or 0.00926216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00402661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.00354309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00267440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021230 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

