Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.67. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

