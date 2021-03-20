Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 734,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.