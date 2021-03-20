Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $834.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 85.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $1.31 million and $834.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00401919 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.