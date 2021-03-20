MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $18,874.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006283 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00186515 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 234.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,084,572 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

