Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $157,568.44 and $80.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 248.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,186,100 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.