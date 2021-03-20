Monolith (TKN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,041.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Monolith has a market cap of $10.99 million and $25,041.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

