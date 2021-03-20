Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,866,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $287.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.