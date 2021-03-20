Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.96 or 0.00344209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.