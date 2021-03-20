Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

