Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 5.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $37,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.