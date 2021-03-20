MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of MRC Global worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 822,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.