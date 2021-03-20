MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report sales of $468.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the lowest is $463.20 million. MSCI reported sales of $416.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $410.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.79. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

