mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $122,657.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,431.01 or 1.00132928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,673,317 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.