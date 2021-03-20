M&T Bank Corp Has $1.07 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NYSE CHH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

