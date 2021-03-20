Mushroom (MUSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $235,854.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 46.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Mushroom has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for $14.88 or 0.00025237 BTC on major exchanges. Mushroom has a market cap of $2.92 million and $235,854.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,526,751 coins and its circulating supply is 196,412 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

