MVL Trading Up 334.1% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 334.1% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $743.78 million and $881.28 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,782,526,847 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

