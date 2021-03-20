Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

