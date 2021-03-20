MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $14,158.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

WISH is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

