Naka Bodhi Token Price Up 22.7% This Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

