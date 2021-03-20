Namecoin Price Reaches $1.51 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $38,378.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,551.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.32 or 0.00924956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00354832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.