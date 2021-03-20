Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $165,243.30 and $495,630.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,938,918 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

