Naviaddress Trading Up 14% This Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

