NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $118.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.37 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $112.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $463.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.71 million to $469.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.54 million, with estimates ranging from $468.78 million to $472.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $41.28 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.