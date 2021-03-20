NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

